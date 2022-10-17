14 out of 30 member states will participate in the maneuvers, and the military coalition said that it will include about 60 aircraft, including combat aircraft, control and refueling aircraft.

The bulk of the war games will be held at least 1,000 kilometers from Russia’s borders.

The US long-range B-52 bombers, codenamed “Steed FastNone”, will take part in the maneuvers, which will last until October 30.

Fighters capable of carrying nuclear warheads are also participating, but they do not include any live bombs.

NATO does not allow the media to cover the exercises.

The alliance said its exercises would be in Belgium this year, as well as over the North Sea and the United Kingdom.

NATO planned the exercises before President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian forces into Ukraine last February.

“It would be a very bad signal if we suddenly cancel routine, long-planned exercises because of the war in Ukraine,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said last week.

He explained, “We must realize that the resolute and predictable behavior of NATO military forces is the best way to prevent escalation.”

Russia usually conducts its annual exercises around the same time, and NATO expects Moscow to test its nuclear power this month.