The first person shooter Atomic Heart it will take approx twenty hours to be finished. To say it were the developers of Mundfish themselves to the microphones of Gamereactor, to whom they explained what to expect in terms of quantity of content:

“We aim to make the main storyline last about twenty hours, but it will last even longer if all the secondary activities take place.“

In the same interview it was stated that Atomic Heart does not want to rival titles such as Assassin’s Creed or GTA in terms of extension of the world game, but there will still be many interesting things to discover and many places to explore.

Too bad that not much else has been said about what can be done, apart from shooting, which is one of the big doubts which still relate to Atomic Heart. The hope is that there will be some more interaction, but we’ll see when new details about the game are revealed.

For the rest we remind you that Atomic Heart does not yet have a fixed release date. However, there is talk of 2022. We will be able to play it on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, PS4 and PS5.