The last day of testing in Mandalika was anything but pleasant for Suzuki and especially for the 2020 world champion Joan Mir, forced not to take to the track due to a strong malaise. To communicate the news in the early Italian morning was directly the house of Hamamatsu. Fortunately, however, further updates arrived later in the day which certified a partial improvement in the # 36’s health conditions. No Covidbut a rather painful food poisoning that put the young Spanish champion completely offside, forcing him to give up on track activity.

“Thanks to everyone who sent good wishes to our Joan – Suzuki wrote on Twitter – pFortunately, the treatment provided by the Mobile Clinic allowed him to feel better in the afternoon and he spent the rest of the day resting in the hotel “. Previously, during the Italian night, the Japanese manufacturer had instead spread a completely different message in which it explained the heavy symptoms accused by the Majorcan and announced his absence from the circuit. “Joan Mir suffered from gastrointestinal problems during the morning – the team explained – with stomach pains and vomiting. Doctor Michele Zasa of the Mobile Clinic suspects it is one food poisoning. Joan will be treated with tablets for now. Please note that there is no reason to suspect it is Covid “.

Thank you to everyone who sent well wishes to our Joan. Thankfully the treatment given by the Clinica Mobile allowed him to feel better by the afternoon, and he spent the remainder of day recovering in the hotel. @MotoGP @JoanMirOfficial #SUZUKing #MandalikaTest pic.twitter.com/HOjTz1OsSQ – Suzuki Ecstar Team (@suzukimotogp) February 13, 2022

For Mir certainly not the best way to end the pre-season phase. The Spaniard – who is also considered by many to be a man-transfer market, having his contract expiring at the end of 2022 – is called to a qualitative leap in the championship will start on March 6 in Losail. In fact, last year ended for him without any victory and with the third place in the drivers’ standings, quite far from the two drivers who have long fought for the world title: Fabio Quartararo and Pecco Bagnaia.