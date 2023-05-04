He Atletico Madrid He is having a very interesting second round, improving in many aspects and managing to stay in the highest positions in the highest Spanish competition; The league. It has not been easy for the ‘mattress’ team due to the turbulence they have experienced throughout the season; being eliminated from all competitions and only remaining alive in the League, however, managing to screw themselves into second place in the league it would be a pretty important step in what the future means in the short term.
Like any coach Diego Simeone He knows the importance of the preseason and what it can mean for his team. A good performance in preseason could ensure optimal development of their players, at least until the first round is completed. Which happened to him in the current season, where the dynamics were practically as mentioned.
Where will Atlético de Madrid do the 2023/24 preseason?
Atlético de Madrid’s pre-season calendar is taking shape, and will include several matches in USA. LaLiga has informed about the first clashes of the rojiblanco team, which will participate in a tour with other Spanish teams such as Betis, Sevilla and Real Sociedad.
Atlético de Madrid 2023/24 preseason schedule
Atlético de Madrid will play two games on their tour of the United States: one against Real Sociedad in Monterrey on August 2 and another against Sevilla in San Francisco on August 5. Both matches will be clashes between Spanish teams and will serve as preparation for the next season.
How to watch the 2023/24 preseason of Atlético de Madrid
The where and how to watch the pre-season of ‘El Cholo’s’ team has not yet been confirmed, but according to some news sources it could be seen on Movistar+, on his channel for LaLiga.
