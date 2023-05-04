New York received this Wednesday (3) new groups of migrants sent in buses chartered by the governor of Texas, Republican Gregg Abbott, at a time when the city is “at maximum capacity” to offer shelter and economic resources.

The first bus arrived at the landing site at 6:30 am (7:30 am in Brasilia), carrying 41 Latino migrants, many of them families with children.

The second arrived at 1:30 pm (2:30 pm), this time with 50 people, all Latin Americans, including 27 adults and 23 children. As has been happening since August of last year (when the first buses arrived), passengers received food, guidance on migration and other services when disembarking.

City Hall Commissioner for Migrant Affairs Manuel Castro, who welcomed people and shook their hands, again criticized Abbott for sending buses without any coordination with the city.

He also complained about the federal government because, almost a year after this flow of people began, it has done little to support the city with the humanitarian crisis declared by the arrival of more than 50,000 migrants since May 2022.

“We are disappointed with the federal government because it did not intervene at the border to prevent Governor Abbott from taking advantage of migrants, who only want support,” he said.

Castro argued that sending migrants to Democratic cities like New York and Chicago “is creating chaos”, adding that “the blame must be shared with the federal government that still has not helped New York adequately”, pointing out that the city received only US $8 million (about R$40 million).

“Today we ask President (Joe) Biden, we ask the federal government to act now. We cannot wait any longer,” he said.

Historic

Last August, Abbott began sending buses to Democratic cities and favored destinations for migrants, including New York, in response to the Biden administration’s open borders policy, which the Republican said was “overwhelming” the entire Texas border region. .

So far, New York has received more than 57,000 migrants and more than 34,000 are in public shelters and 120 hotels that the city has had to hire. Migrants continue to arrive in the city on their own by bus or air, about 1,400 a week, according to New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Castro told EFE Agency this Wednesday that the city’s reception infrastructure “is at its maximum limit”, with more than 120 hotels converted into shelters where “there is no more space”, recalling that the tourist arrival season will begin in brief, which means “less space to house so many people”.

“This is a double crisis: the one that is being suffered by those who are arriving and also by the city, because our infrastructure can no longer handle it”, he argued. “We hope that the federal government becomes aware and we do not reach the point of leaving families (of migrants) and other people on the streets without shelter”, concluded Castro.