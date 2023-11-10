DirectChronicle

Sancet, at the time of scoring the first goal for Athletic against Celta. Luis Tejido (EFE)

The first part was a roller coaster; the Dragon Khan, the second with a forced Celta and a dominant but weak Athletic at the back, which Iago Aspas took advantage of to sow panic among the center backs. Before the quarter of an hour, the temperamental sky blue captain had already appeared twice against Unai Simón, first in a cross shot that the goalkeeper caught and then, taking advantage of a loss by Nico Williams to attempt a Vaseline that deviated from the goal. But he was always around.

4 Unai Simón, De Marcos, Lekue, Daniel Vivian, Aitor Paredes, Ruiz de Galarreta, Nico Williams, Vesga (Dani García, min. 68), Williams (Berenguer, min. 79), O. Sancet (Unai Gómez, min. 85 ) and Guruzeta (Raúl García, min. 79) 3 Guaita, Kevin Vázquez, Manu Sánchez, Carl Starfelt, Unai Núñez, Óscar Mingueza, Fran Beltrán (Luca De La Torre, min. 68), Jonathan Bamba (Franco Cervi, min. 83), Carlos Dotor, Jorgen Strand Larsen (Anastasios Douvikas , min. 89) and Aspas Goals 0-1 min. 25: Blades. 1-1 min. 36: O. Sancet. 1-2 min. 40: Jonathan Bamba. 2-2 min. 50: Guruzeta. 3-2 min. 52: Guruzeta. 3-3 min. 65: Jorgen Strand Larsen. 4-3 min. 98: Berenguer. See also The Spanish national team players ask for drastic changes in the RFEF Referee Juan Luis Pulido Santana Yellow cards Aspas (min. 38), Unai Simón (min. 56), Raúl García (min. 92) and Guaita (min. 94)

Nico was his reflection in the other field. After receiving the call from De la Fuente, he was seen active, always confronting Kevin, who couldn’t handle him. The first red-and-white chance came from his boot, but Guruzeta’s shot went wide. And in these, Aspas scored again, something he had not done since March, when after leaving Paredes in a mess, he shot from the edge of the area with a devilish effect, to hit the ball against the post and beat Unai.

The Celtic goal felt like a punch to the stomach for Athletic. He fought back against the penalty, tried to box Celta, and in another attempt by the little Williams, his cross was touched by Starfelt backwards, hindered by Vesga, and the ball fell to Sancet, who pushed it for the tie. The people of Vigo protested en masse, but in vain. Aspas earned the yellow card and was able to receive another one a while later, after a foul in favor of his team, in which he fouled the referee.

To his relief and that of his team, there was no punishment, because in the free-kick he ran forward and his cross caused a whirlwind in the area, which was substantiated by Bamba’s shot that hit the post.

Once again Celta was ahead, Athletic had to row against the current, and when five minutes of stoppage time were up, Nico Williams again came up the wing, headed into the area and gave it to Guruzeta to push. Celta couldn’t even get a cross and went to the locker room upset with a result they didn’t expect. It was worse for him on the return, because only six minutes of the second half had been consumed when Nico, parsley of all sauces, received after a corner kick, shot hard, Guaita rejected and Guruzeta was there to score the sixth of his own. since the season started.

Football was crazy in San Mamés. Athletic pressed in search of increasing the lead, always with Nico in the focus, but Valverde’s men overflowed with enthusiasm, and with the team well advanced, they allowed Aspas’s counterattack, who else?, which culminated with an assist to Larsen to tie. Three minutes later, a corner taken by Aspas ended up in the hand of Guruzeta. The VAR ruled Celta right this time. Penalty. Aspas launched it and Unai Simón flew to the post to prevent Celta from going ahead.

At that point in the game, no one could foresee what fate was going to bring. Athletic pushed until the end, Celta did not disengage from the game either, and in stoppage time, after a tackle from Núñez to De Marcos that the referee did not want to see in the area, they could no longer ignore the hand of Mingueza, with the time already expired, which Berenguer converted from eleven meters. Celta, the truth is, nothing comes of it.

