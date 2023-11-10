Drake Bell is an American actor who is quite beloved for playing the character with the same name in the remembered series of Nickelodeon ‘Drake & Josh’. His antics along with those of his brother in fiction, added to the antics of his little sister Megan (Miranda Crosgrove), they brightened the nights of adults and children for many years, so the presence of the actor in the Peru It is one of the most anticipated events of 2023.

When will Drake Bell come to Peru?

Via TikTok, drake announced: “I will be in Lima on the days Saturday, November 25 and Sunday, November 26“. This is because he will be signing autographs for his fans for the Comic Convention Latin America.

Where to see Drake Bell?

Drake Bell will be presented at the exhibition center Jockeywhere he will also offer a show and sing his songs, and will also answer questions from his audience.

Drake Bell on social networks. Photo: Instagram See also When does "Dumbledore's Secrets" come to theaters? Premiere in Peru and Mexico

“I’m very excited to be there”said the also singer.

Where to buy tickets for the Comic Convention?

Tickets for the highly anticipated event are on sale for Joinnus and the price is S/56.70.

When is the Comic Convention?

The comic fair or comic fair, in which authors, editors or readers of comics meet, will take place from Friday November 17 to Sunday November 26, 2023, from 12:00 pm to 09:00 pm