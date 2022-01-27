Home page world

divide

Unusually heavy snowfalls have fallen over the greater Athens area. © Thanassis Stavrakis/AP/dpa

Athens is not prepared for heavy snowfall. Parts of Greece are still in a state of emergency.

Athens – After the snow chaos that hit Athens and central Greece at the beginning of the week, there is still a state of emergency in some parts of the capital.

Although the sun was shining again in the meantime, it did not reach all the streets between the high-rise buildings, which were therefore still covered by a thick layer of snow and ice. With water buckets, brooms and similar tools, the citizens tried to clear their streets themselves, the newspaper “ProtoThema” reported on Thursday.

more on the subject Football legend John Madden dies Weather 2021: Too warm with some special events Giant python swallows woman completely: “Like in a horror movie, people are completely disturbed”

Athens is not prepared for extremely heavy snowfall like this week; no one has snow shovels or road salt, because it usually doesn’t snow at all or only lightly in winter. There are also only a few clearing vehicles for the five million metropolis in the north of the city, which is more likely to be affected by winter weather. During the snow storm on Monday and Tuesday, thousands of people were stuck in their cars on expressways and motorways in and around Athens and finally had to be freed by the military. dpa