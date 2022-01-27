The transfer of the Belgian player from Cartagena until the end of the season the team from La Mancha is well advanced, but before that the white club must give out its squad. Nando García, has many options to leave and his destination could be San Fernando or Racing de Ferrol

Albacete resumes the competition this Saturday after the coronavirus outbreak that has affected its squad, but the white club continues to work on the transfer market. As ‘AS’ has been able to find out, the white club is very advanced in the loan of the Belgian player from Cartagena andy kawaya but first, Albacete has to speed up the exit operation.

To do this, players who have had less prominence such as Nando Garcia They have many options to go out. The footballer has not offered the expected performance and 1RFEF teams such as Racing de Ferrol and San Fernando have been interested in being able to get his services.

In this way and waiting to be able to finalize exits, Albacete hopes to announce the transfer of Kawaya who, along with Kike Márquez, Alberto Jiménez and Emmanuel would be the fourth signing of the La Mancha team in this winter market that is already facing its final stretch.