The exchanges decide. After a modest first half, though closed ahead with the only shot on goal (De Roon in the 44th minute), Gasperini at the break replaced Muriel and Pasalic with Hojlund and Boga. And, after Ciofani’s equalizer from a penalty, they are the ones who give the three points to the Goddess, which are worth the (at least temporary) engagement with Milan. Devastating fly ball on the right by the Dane, assist in the middle for Jeremy who just has to push the winning ball into the net. Lookman’s trio also arrives in the finale.

the match

—

Good start for Cremo, who attacks but finishes badly, with Meitè, Castagnetti and Benassi. Then the Goddess grows but without scaring Carnesecchi. In the 44th minute, Atalanta went through with their first shot on target. Cross by Zapata, short clearance in the area by Aiwu with the ball landing on the feet of De Roon, who – all alone – has no problem signing the lead. The Bergamo players raise the pace in the second half with Boga and Lookman for Muriel and Pasalic. The Nigerian came close to doubling the lead in the 52nd minute, with Carnesecchi saving on exit. Immediately after the draw by Cremonese: hands from Toloi (booked, he was warned, he will miss Bologna) and a penalty that Ciofani converts in the 56th minute. La Dea takes the lead again in the 72nd minute: Hojlund jumps Pickel in speed, ball in the middle for Boga who puts in the 2-1 external. In the 80th minute it was Tsadjout who failed to equalize. Cremo still has two chances to make up for it but Lookman closes it in recovery.