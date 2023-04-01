Northern Norway avalanches | New avalanches and evacuations in Norway on Saturday

According to the Finnish skier, the weather conditions in Yykeä were good on Saturday afternoon.

in Kildalen In the municipality of Rais, or Nordreisa in Norwegian, new avalanches occurred on Saturday morning, reports a Norwegian newspaper VG. However, no one was known to have fallen under the new avalanches.

According to VG, the police announced that twenty residents will be evacuated from several houses. Public radio NRK tells about evacuations in the Stranddalen cottage area in Finnmark county.

Four people died on Friday in avalanches in the counties of Tromssa and Finnmark in northern Norway. Several avalanches occurred on Friday: two in Yykeä or Lynge in Norwegian, one in Reinøya, one in Kaivuono and one in Raisi.

The police told public radio NRK’s on Saturday, more information about those who died in the accidents. A Norwegian man and woman died in Reinøya, a Slovenian man in his forties in Raisi and an Italian man in his thirties in Yykeä.

Norwegian authorities and the Norwegian Meteorological Institute Varsom.no website according to the region, there is a high risk of avalanches on Saturday and even on Sunday.

“Avalanches there will certainly be more on both Saturday and Sunday,” said the Raisi municipal manager Hilde Anita Nyvoll for VG.

One of a group of six Slovenian skiers died on Friday in the Raisi area.

“We sent a crisis team to help the group of tourists and on Friday evening sent a text message to all residents of the municipality and guests in the municipality’s area,” says Nyvoll.

“The danger of avalanches is high, and the police advise tourists to stay away from the mountains.”

According to Nyvoll, the avalanche situation is worse than, for example, last year, and avalanches have occurred in places where they have not been observed before.

The mayor of the neighboring town of Yykeä by Dan-Håvard Johnsen there are still hundreds of tourists in the mountains who may be in danger.

Johnsen complained NRK’s in the interview, the information security authorities forbade the municipality from sending text messages because, according to the authority, it is a matter for the state. Information director of the Information Security Agency Janne Stang Dahl denied that the agency issued prohibitions.

In Yykea Finnish freelancer on vacation Teemu Nikkilä said that the snowfall started two and a half days ago. However, according to him, except for the rain in the morning, Saturday was already sunny and a good skiing day.

“A helicopter flew over our accommodation on Saturday, but we haven’t noticed anything else out of the ordinary,” says Nikkilä by phone from Northern Norway.

He says he and his friends will return home from a vacation trip on Wednesday, according to their original plans.

Correction 1.4. 5:15 p.m.: The group of skiers in the Raisi area, whose member died in the accident, was from Slovenia, not Slovakia.