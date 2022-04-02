The Serie A weekend is already in full swing. On Sunday evening Juve challenge Inter at the Allianz Stadium, Napoli are guests in Bergamo to face Atalanta: kick-off at 3 pm Gasperini’s team won 1-0 with Bologna the last match before the break , Spalletti’s men also won the three points at Maradona against Udinese.

Atalanta fights for the Europe zone with 51 points, the same as Roma. Four consecutive useful results remedied by the Goddess between the championship and the Champions League, the last knockout came against Roma on 5 March. Forward also in Europe, Gasperini’s team will face Leipzig in the quarterfinals: the first leg is scheduled for April 7th. Napoli are second with 63 points, behind leaders Milan who command with 66. The Azzurri have won three of their last four games, the only defeat came against the Rossoneri. Eliminated by Barcelona in the Europa League, Insigne and his teammates want to do their utmost for the championship fight.

There are 117 total comparisons between Atalanta and Napoli. The balance of the precedents is all in favor of the Azzurri with 49 wins against 33 of the opponents, 35 draws. La Dea has won four of the last six league games against the Azzurri (1N, 1P), including the two most recent. After missing the goal for three games in a row against Napoli between 2009 and 2010, Atalanta scored in 19 of the last 21 matches played against the Azzurri in A. Spalletti’s team knows it well, because against no one else opponent has kept a clean sheet fewer times in the league (2/21). The two teams have not drawn any of A’s last six games at Gewiss Stadium. A statistic makes Gasperini’s men reflect. After winning six consecutive league matches between November and December, the Dea has only achieved three wins in their last 12 (5N, 4P): scoring an average of 1.2 goals per game. Less than the 2.2 recorded in the first part of the season.