He doesn’t forgive anyone. Magaly Medina He did not hesitate to give his opinion on the recent statements made by Pamela Franco, where he assured that Christian Domínguez should not have talked about his past relationships or his ex-partners, because they are “other times and other people”.

The popular “Urraca” took these comments into account to talk about it and said everything to the couple during their last program on April 1. “Don’t even kill yourself explaining to her, Pamela, that’s about respect for the person who is with you at that moment. You don’t have to talk about past relationships, who you were with, ”she pointed out.

He also recalled the singer’s past, who has been accused of infidelity on several occasions. “For him to start talking about other people who were in his past, to remember things, to bring things up in his face (…), that is a lack of respect (for the current couple). We know that on several occasions he has missed one of the most serious commitments that one has in a relationship, which is fidelity, which is the most serious lack of respect that there can be, “said Magaly.

Magaly Medina does not believe in Christian Domínguez

The show host spoke about Christian Domínguez and criticized the singer for making comments about whether or not he approved of Pamela Franco’s way of dressing. In addition, she referred to the artist’s call to attention to the leader of the Great International Orchestra, after causing a scandal by mentioning one of her ex-partners.

“What do you expect? That he disrespects you by talking about his ex-relationships? Oh please! (…). Don’t get tired, wait, there’s little left for three years. What happens is that it is his modus operandi so far. Three may not be in your case, but all of a sudden four,” she stated.

The couple is calm after all the scandals. Photo: Magaly Medina/Christian Dominguez/Pamela Franco/Instagram

Magaly Medina talks about the behavior of Milagros Leiva

The host of “Magaly TV, the firm” was presenting a report on the recent altercation that Milagros Leiva had with Dilbert Aguilar, since apparently the singer had occupied her parking space. It was thus that the well-known “Urraca” did not miss the opportunity and she made fun of the attitude that the driver had outside the channel where she works.

“The one who arrives first gets, that is the law of the street. Milagros Leiva who did you want to call, the general of the air again or the admiral of the land? ”, She commented between laughs.