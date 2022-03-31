Atalanta focuses on Sunday’s match against Napoli. This afternoon the first training session of the whole group after the return of the various national teams. From Pessina to Djimsiti, passing from Pasalic to Demiral, up to the South Americans Musso and Muriel. The only ones apart, therefore, are the injured Toloi and Zapata. The good news, for Gasperini, concerns the recovery of Boga and Miranchuk, as well as the low employment, with their respective countries, of some players, including Muriel and De Roon.

Boga and Malinovskyi

–

During the break, Boga and Malinovskyi remained in Zingonia: the Ivorian and the Ukrainian were thus able to work on perfecting their athletic condition, after overcoming their respective injuries. Both could be holders, on the outside lanes, against Napoli. Koopmeiners, on the other hand, is a candidate for a position as central raider: the Dutchman (more likely his job than that of Pessina or Pasalic) has returned from 130 minutes of friendly matches played with the Netherlands (starter against Denmark and then in the field for a time against Germany). De Roon and Hateboer, were not used by Van Gaal and therefore returned to Bergamo rested. A transoceanic trip for Muriel, who shouldn’t be particularly tired when he returns, since he was in the stands (by technical choice) in Venezuela-Colombia last night. The number 9 could be the extra weapon, during the match in progress, against Spalletti’s Napoli.