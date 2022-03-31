Information war There is a digital and psychological war in Ukraine, but who will win it? HS will be showing the event of the University of Jyväskylä live from 6 pm

In the sciences organized by the University of Jyväskylä and the Summer University, the university teacher, Colonel Evp. Martti J. Kari, lecturer Panu Moilanen and working life professor Martti Lehto.

The University of Jyväskylä and the Summer University are organizing an open science seminar on cyber security and the information war today at 6 pm.

Helsingin Sanomat shows the opportunity live.

In the evening, a university teacher, Colonel Evp. Martti J. Karilecturer Panu Moilanen and a working life professor Martti Lehto.

Kari is a Doctor of Philosophy and a former Deputy Chief of Intelligence at the General Staff of the Finnish Defense Forces. He teaches intelligence analysis and hybrid threats at the University of Jyväskylä and lectures on “The Struggle for the Information Space in the Crisis in Ukraine”.

Moilanen is the head of education and a lecturer in the university’s Master’s program in Security and Strategic Analysis. He speaks under the title “The war in Ukraine is also a war in the minds”

Working life professor Lehto has worked for the Air Force for 30 years in, among other things, intelligence and supervision positions. He researches and teaches cyber security at the University of Jyväskylä. The topic of his lecture is “Critical Infrastructure Targeted by Cyber ​​Attacks in Ukraine”