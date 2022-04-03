At the end of the week Anger at Will Smith’s behavior revealed the ludicrous hypocrisy of the Hollywood people – the real attitude we saw at the moment the beat actually took place

The film’s reaction to Will Smith’s behavior is sheer hypocrisy. After all, they themselves make films from a conveyor belt in which the desired reaction to violence is laughter.

Of the week the topic of conversation has been the Oscar gala, but not because of the award-winning films or even those that were not awarded, even though they should have. Many have seen three points from the gala, and everything else has already been forgotten.

The first point was where the presenter-comedian Chris Rock threw a tasteless, aggressive joke that really offended both the candidate Will Smith that especially this wife Jada Pinkett Smith. At the second point, Smith got on stage and slapped Rock apparently just fine.

The third point was a moment later, when Smith went to poke for an Oscar for Best Male Lead and gave a confusing and crying speech, which he finally apologized to everyone but Chris Rock.

Will Smith the beat raised resentment in Hollywood but certainly elsewhere.

I looked at the points afterwards, and this is a confusing chain of events. One of the reasons is that there is a lot of laughter in the gala audience.

Laughter is the inconsistent reaction of the film crew when it proves genuine violence. On the other hand, it understands that: the scene was like straight from a bad Hollywood comedy that is forcibly laughed at.

Smith’s behavior was silly. It was violence, toxic masculinity. Still, there’s nothing I can do about making the loud verdict on Smith after the dream city gala feel like a hypocritical patchwork.

Smith acted just as in Hollywood movies, men tend to communicate. Smith himself has acted in numerous films in which he is whipped up.

There is even a Genre called Action Comedy. The designation is, of course, paradoxical. Action equals violence, death, explosions and crumbling cars. There is a laugh between them.

Bounds between reality and Hollywood narratives is now confusing other than at the Oscars. When Russia invaded Ukraine and fear overwhelmed my mind, I heard some heavenly that this is like a movie.

Somehow I understand that too. As a TV critic, I have been watching Hollywood movies lately since the 1990s, after the break-up of the Soviet Union and until the latest productions. Because of my work, I have witnessed a constant warfare in which evil still comes from the East and the Savior from the West as if the Cold War had never ended. Especially in the action films of the 90s, the cruel violence rose to outrageous proportions, which is interesting in itself.

Showing support to Ukraine also stinked at the Oscar gala. How does Hollywood’s most frivolous and calculated offering end up differing from the Russian media propaganda that we are now horrified by the crowd? One and the same fictitious stream of images, which, at its worst, drills directly into the subconscious.

Hollywood is effective in creating confrontations. All of Hollywood’s great stories have been based on transformation. Its films already teach children that bullying is part of social life, that there are good and evil, and evil is always others. That’s okay if Dad goes to slap a badly-behaved guy’s dad. Or at least it was still in the past years.

There has been a desperate attempt in Hollywood to correct this notion of reproduction since about the meto-campaign. That’s why it tells of a deaf family, or “other people” Coda – Between two worlds now won an Oscar for Best Picture.

The scene between Will Smith and Chris Rock can also be reversed because both are Black Actors. The stereotype of the black man has always included violence and brutal behavior.

Will Smith won his Oscar because of his role King Richard does not repeat that stereotype. And then Smith went and mumbled.

Fiction is fiction, and violence is a topic among others, one of the most important both in Hollywood and beyond.

The best war movies in film history are pacifist, anti-war. One of the newest is Christopher Nolanin active Dunkirk from 2017.

The film industry has been looking in the mirror for a long time, and for example Bondmovies have become downright smart. On the other hand, now an award-winning sci-fi film Dune starts from the assumption that ten thousand years from now, white patriotic men will be in power.

The context of violence also includes Jane Campionin for best guidance – deservedly – awarded The Power of The Dog. Western breaks down the relationship between three different men and one woman into toxicity. Benedict Cumberbatchin would otherwise have belonged to winning it in the lead Oscar.

I acknowledge that unlike most, I almost liked Will Smith’s award speech. At least he was genuine when the words written beforehand went into a knot. Maybe he’ll even regret it.

Also an actor legend Anthony Hopkins Smith seemed to understand Smith as he went on stage to hand out the Oscar To Jessica Chastain for the best female lead.

Always equally stable and sarcastic, Hopkins waited for the hall to fall silent and stated, “What an evening. Will Smith already said it all. Peace and love for all. ”