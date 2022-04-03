Mexico.- Not only is it pretty, it also wins prizes! The International Bank Note Society (IBNC, for its acronym in English), gave the Bank Note of the Year award to the new 50 Mexican peso note, which has the image of the axolotlissued by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico).

Through its official social networks, the Central Bank of the Mexican Republic announced the award to which it had been awarded the new 50 Mexican peso bill, which is characterized by having the famous Mexican amphibian on the reverse.

“The International Bank Note Society (IBNS) announces that it has once again selected #BancodeMéxico to receive its prestigious “Bank Note of the Year Award” for the denomination of the 50-peso bill belonging to the G family,” Banxico reported in your official account Twitter.

The members of the International Bank Note Society chose the Mexican banknote, out of 100 new paper money issued by the central banks of different countries that were launched on the market in 2021, as the one with the best design, according to what was announced by the agency through a statement.

“Only 20 (banknotes) were considered to be sufficiently new in design to be a nominated member. Unlike others, where there has been a clear favorite from the start, the vote between first and second place was close,” IBNS detailed.

The Company noted that, among the elements that made the new 50-peso banknote from Mexico win the award for “Banknote of the Year”is the fact that the design highlights the historical and cultural characteristics of the Mexican Republic, which are highlighted with “new graphic motifs”.

“The design highlights the historical and cultural characteristics of Mexico with new graphic motifs. It was produced by the new printing complex of the Bank of Mexico, located in Jalisco and which began operations before the coronavirus pandemic. The banknote has significantly improved characteristics. security,” he said.

The new 50 Mexican peso bill, from the Bank of Mexico, has a vertical format, and is printed on polymer, while it shows Tenochtitlan, the capital of the Aztec Empire. In addition to this, the reverse shows the image of an axolotl in the ecosystem of lakes and waterways of the national territory.

Other award-winning banknotes

Second place in the contest went to the new 200 dobras bill from Sao Tome and Principeit is a small archipelago located in the Gulf of Guinea, which is predominantly blue in color and has the image of a bird on the reverse.

Meanwhile, in third place there was a tie between two paper money. The tie was between the 10 thousand colones bill from Costa Ricaand the 50-pound copy issued by the Central Bank of England.