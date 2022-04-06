Corinthians started their campaign in the 2022 edition of the Copa Libertadores very badly when they were overcome by 2-0 by Always Ready (Bolivia), this Tuesday (5) at the Hernando Siles stadium, which is located at 3,600 meters from the city of La Peace.

This result left Timão in the bottom of Group E of the continental competition, without any point.

In a very busy match, it didn’t take long for the score to open. At 6 minutes, the referee awarded a penalty after Jorge Flores was brought down inside the area. Shirt 9 Riquelme went for the kick and overcame goalkeeper Cássio.

From then on, the team led by Portuguese coach Vítor Pereira took control of the match (closing the initial stage with 69% possession of the ball), but with no efficiency in the 10 shots achieved.

However, in the first bid after the break, the Bolivian team extended their advantage. Riquelme fed the ball to Rodrigo Ramallo, who, with a subtle touch, beat Cássio.

In the second round of the group stage of the continental competition, Timão receives Deportivo Cali (Colombia) in São Paulo next Wednesday (13).

