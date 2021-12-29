At the age of 85



Football legend John Madden has died



new York With the Oakland Raiders, he won the first Super Bowl in team history in 1977. Shortly thereafter, he ended his coaching career and became a commentator. But his achievements as a coach have not been forgotten.







The football world mourns John Madden. The coach and commentator legend died on Tuesday at the age of 85, as the National Football League (NFL) announced on Tuesday evening (local time). The league’s commissioner Roger Goodell paid tribute to Madden: “Nobody loved football more than the coach. He was football. “

Madden led the Oakland Raiders to their first Super Bowl win in January 1977, and in his ten years on the sidelines, the Raiders made the playoffs eight times. In January 1979, Madden surprisingly ended his coaching career at just 42 years old. To date, he is the youngest coach to have 100 wins in the NFL.



For the younger generation, John Madden was above all the voice of football. From 1979 to 2009 he analyzed football games on US television and won 16 Emmy awards. The annual NFL computer game by EA Sports has also been named Madden since 1988.

When elected to the Hall of Fame for Professional American Football in 2006, Madden said, “People ask me, are you a coach, commentator, or video game guy? I’m a coach, I’ve always been a coach. “

