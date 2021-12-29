Europe Putin and Lukashenko will meet in St. Petersburg today

Russia’s neighbors Russia and Belarus have recently moved closer together, while the gap between the two countries has tightened.

Russian president Vladimir Putin and the leader of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will meet today on Wednesday in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Russian news agency Tass Putin said last week that Putin and Lukashenko would also meet at an informal meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) on Tuesday. The Community is made up of the former Soviet republics.

Lukashenko according to the Chancellery On Saturday, Putin and Lukashenko discussed by telephone the program of the upcoming visit and current issues related to cooperation between the two countries, including the defense sector.

According to media reports, Putin and Lukashenko could play hockey together in St. Petersburg. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not confirm the information last week.