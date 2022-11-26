The landslide took place in the town of Casamicciola Terme. / ec

At least thirteen people were missing this Saturday due to a landslide caused by heavy rainfall on the Italian island of Ischia (south), according to local media reports.

In Casamicciola Terme, in the north of the island, “a landslide swallowed a house and possible missing persons are being searched for,” the fire service said.

The ANSA and AGI news agencies later reported that thirteen people were missing after the landslide, which occurred early this Saturday.

Among the victims is a couple and their newborn son, who lived near where the avalanche originated, according to ANSA.

The mud also swept away several cars, dragging at least one of them into the sea. Two people could be rescued from it, the fire service said.

The authorities urged the inhabitants of Ischia, located off the coast of Naples, to stay in their homes so as not to hinder the rescue efforts.

In Casamicciola Terme there was an earthquake in 2017 in which two people died.