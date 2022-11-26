The 21 state leaders of Morena and PVEM affirmed that the mobilization next Sunday will make it clear that the majority of Mexicans are in favor of the Government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

In positioning, the acting and elected governors and the Head of Government, confirmed that They will attend the march.

”

We also express our full support to the President in this democratic and popular act of accountability that will testify to the support that the vast majority of Mexicans give his Government and its initiatives in favor of the general interest of all Mexicans,” they argue.

They claim that it will also demonstrate that the

4T must continue to expand.

“We join this initiative and we will march together with the President convinced that we must not only recognize how much has been achieved in the political, economic, and social fields, but also under the certainty that our country must continue to broaden and deepen these changes.

“Particularly so that democracy is increasingly an expression of collective action and not merely a political regime institution in the hands of experts who act in a factional manner and the service of a minority”, they affirmed.