At least 111 people have died and more than 230 have been injured by a 6.2 magnitude earthquake that occurred last night in the province of Gansu, in northwest China, according to calculations provided by local media. As a result of the earthquake, buildings and infrastructure have suffered varying degrees of damage, some of them collapsing, and there have been water, electricity and road outages, reported the Xinhua news agency.

At the close of this edition, rescue services are carrying out search and rescue work, as well as relocating victims and verifying infrastructure. Authorities have raised the national emergency response level to two. President Xi Jinping urged “every effort” to be made in search and relief efforts.

The tremor occurred at a depth of about 35 kilometers, with the epicenter located 100 kilometers southwest of the provincial capital, Lanzhou. It was followed by several aftershocks. Many areas of Gansu, as well as neighboring Qinghai province, were affected, according to Xinhua, with many residents running into the streets to try to save their lives.