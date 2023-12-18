According to the results of some scientific studies, a person can actually turn gray due to severe stress. However, stories about people who allegedly turned gray overnight are nothing more than a myth, Alexandra Fileva, a doctor and expert at the Hemotest laboratory, told Izvestia on December 19.

She noted that the pigment melanin is responsible for the color of hair, skin, eyelashes and iris. It is produced by specialized cells – melanocytes, which are formed in the skin and hair follicle. This process is controlled by melanocyte-stimulating hormones produced by the pituitary gland.

As we age, melanin production decreases. Secondly, natural graying is promoted by hydrogen peroxide, which is formed in the hair follicle. Usually, the first gray hair begins to appear after 30–35 years, but for some it can happen earlier – it depends on hereditary predisposition, the doctor clarified.

The appearance of gray hair can be accelerated by smoking, a lack of microelements necessary for the synthesis of melanin (copper, zinc), certain diseases, such as hyperthyroidism, and stress. Prolonged and intense experiences, according to the specialist, really contribute to the appearance of gray hair, this is confirmed by several international studies.

“One of them was published in 2020 in the journal Nature. According to this study, norepinephrine, produced during stress, affects stem cells that are responsible for the synthesis of melanocytes. They begin to divide uncontrollably, and gradually their potential in the follicle is exhausted. In addition, severe stress can cause failure at any stage of the complex process of production and transportation of natural pigment,” Fileva pointed out.

Therefore, as the doctor explained, the appearance of a gray strand in the hair several weeks or months after a stressful event is an understandable phenomenon. And stories about a person “turning gray overnight” are considered artistic exaggeration. There is an assumption that cases in which a person “greyed overnight” are associated not so much with gray hair, but with hair loss.

“Severe stress can cause involuntary spasm of blood vessels and muscles, hair follicles are compressed, and their blood supply deteriorates. In rare cases, this actually causes a person to lose large amounts of hair within a few days. This phenomenon is called diffuse alopecia. Sometimes in middle-aged and elderly people, only pigmented hair selectively falls out, while gray hair remains. In this case, one can really get the impression that the person has gone gray in just a few days,” she concluded.

In January, allergist-immunologist, dermatovenerologist at the European Medical Center Svetlana Turbovskaya told Izvestia that the appearance of gray hair at a young age may be associated with genetics and autoimmune diseases. Some of the conditions that are associated with gray hair are vitiligo, thyroid disease, Werner's syndrome and pernicious anemia.