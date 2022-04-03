Street closed to traffic after the shooting this morning in Sacramento. Rich Pedroncelli (AP)

At least six people have died and nine are injured after a shooting occurred this past morning in the city of Sacramento (California), according to police information. It is the latest mass shooting in the United States, where firearms cause an estimated 40,000 deaths a year, including suicides, according to the Gun Violence Archive website. “Officers have located 15 shooting victims, including six people who have died,” the California capital police write on their Twitter account.

Through this network, the police have been reporting on the development of events, first to inform residents not to approach the area and later to give an update on the number of dead and injured.

The location of the shooting is in a section of the city with bars and restaurants. Those who frequented the place recorded videos in which people are seen running for cover while the sound of gunshots is heard.

Three quarters of all homicides in the United States are committed with firearms. In 2020, more than 23 million weapons were sold, a record figure, and another 20 million in 2021, according to data compiled by the Small Arms Analytics website, reports Agence France Presse. That number does not include so-called “phantom” weapons, which are sold unassembled and lack serial numbers, making them highly prized in criminal circles. In June 2021, 30% of American adults said they owned at least one gun, according to a Pew survey.

News in development.

