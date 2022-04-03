Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- After the gunshot attack between elements of the National Guard and an organized crime group in the vicinity of the Ejido Olas Altas, in the municipality of Ahome, work has been done to restore tranquility not only from that area but from the entire municipality.

This was stated by Denis Castro Valdez, syndicate coordinator of the Ministry of Public Security and Citizen Protection (SSPyPC).

It was last Sunday, March 27, when the confrontation between soldiers and alleged assassins took place in the municipality of Ahome.

Elements of the Mexican Army implemented operations in rural communities to try to locate those responsible.