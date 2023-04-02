Officials said:

At least 5 have died in Arkansas, and emergency teams comb through the rubble for more victims after tornadoes hit the state on Friday.

4 were killed by storms in Illinois.

3 died in Indiana.

7 were killed in McNairy County on the Mississippi border, according to assurances from the Tennessee Health Department. Patrick Sheehan, director of the Tennessee Emergency Department, said that the number of injured and damaged buildings in several counties has not yet been determined.

A 90-year-old woman died when her home in Madison County, Alabama was destroyed by a tornado, according to Detective Tyler Perryhill.

Fox News reported another death in Pontotoc County in neighboring Mississippi, according to Reuters.

Illinois Emergency Management said 3 people have died in Crawford County after an apartment building collapsed.

A 50-year-old man died in Belvedere, northern Illinois, after the roof of a theater that held 260 people inside collapsed. Dan Zackard, a senior Boone County emergency management official, said Saturday that the accident left 40 people injured.

One person has been killed in Sussex County, Delaware, after a series of powerful storms swept through the area Saturday night.

Thunderstorm warnings

At the same time, the National Weather Service issued a thunderstorm warning on Saturday in parts of the eastern United States, which could lead to power outages and downed trees due to winds of more than 100 kilometers per hour.

Officials said the tornadoes caused roofs and walls to collapse in many buildings in Arkansas, overturned cars, and downed trees and power lines in Little Rock and large areas east and northeast of the city, which is the state capital.

A wave of severe spring weather swept across many parts of the United States on Friday, threatening the central region of the country from Texas to the Great Lakes with thunderstorms and tornadoes.