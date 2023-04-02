Of the thousand possible troubles that could have hit Ferrari, everything was expected at the Australian GP except Leclerc could only go a few meters. And yet, for the fans this was precisely the freezing shower that arrived at the start: after the first corners, Charles’ Ferrari collided with Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin and ended up in the gravel. We don’t want to get into the controversy over responsibility for the accident, but the fact is that the Monegasque is forced to retire immediately while the Mercedes make a crazy start, with Russell ahead of teammate Hamilton and Verstappen’s Red Bull who started from pole position. The classic “who goes up and who goes down”.

What burns the most about this race of a few meters, however, is exactly what Leclerc could have done. And the concept explained it very well yesterday Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari Team Principal after qualifying for the Australian GP: “Qualifying was extremely tight and unfortunately things didn’t go the right way for us. In Q3 we were on the limit towards the end of the session and so we avoided doing the preparation lap with Charles (Leclerc, ed), while Carlos (Sainz, ed) was unable to put together the lap, losing a couple of tenths in turn 1, without which he could have been second or third”. And we know this. But here is the key point of the Ferrari strategy. Of what Leclerc could have done: “After Gedda – explained Vasseur – we worked to obtain a constant and solid performance from the SF-23 in terms of race pace”. A job thrown away immediately.