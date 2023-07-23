BAt least 20 civilians have been killed in new attacks in Sudan. According to the preliminary count, 16 people died in rocket attacks on residential areas in the state of South Darfur, the local bar association said. The rockets landed in the regional capital, Nyala, during clashes between the government army and the RSF militia the previous day.

According to the doctors’ union, projectiles fell near four hospitals in El Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan state. Four people were killed and 45 others injured.

The army of military ruler Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the RSF militia of his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo have been engaged in a bloody power struggle in the north-east African country since mid-April. Around 3,000 fatalities have been counted since then, but the actual number of victims is likely to be much higher. According to the UN, the conflict has displaced more than three million people.