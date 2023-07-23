The German Armed Forces are facing serious security challenges. Relevant data on July 22 leads the newspaper Bild am Sonntag.

Since the soldiers in the army work with the most sensitive information, the Bundeswehr has its own intelligence service – military counterintelligence (MAD). It is she who is responsible for the security of all members of the armed forces of Germany, the total number of which is 172 thousand soldiers and 81 thousand civilians.

According to the newspaper, as of May 31, almost 70,000 (69,687) people had not yet passed the security check. At the same time, the number of people who started the test, but did not complete it completely, is increasing.

In Germany, there are three levels of clearance depending on what classified information an employee may have. Checking for a third level of clearance, as journalists specify, can last more than 80 weeks (approximately 18.5 months).

“Almost 70,000 people are waiting for checks to be fully prepared for service. In terms of numbers, this is almost half the soldiers! Christian Democratic Union defense expert Ingo Gedehens told the newspaper, adding that this posed a serious security risk.

Earlier, on July 9, German MEP Markus Buchheit, in an interview with Izvestia, spoke about the inability of the Bundeswehr to defend Germany. Germany is ill-prepared for the possible negative consequences of a protracted conflict in Ukraine, both militarily and economically, he said.