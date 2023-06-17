At least 17 people have died this Saturday in a airstrike in south Khartoumaccording to EFE medical sources in this new day of fighting between the regular Army and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (FAR).

(You can read: Rebel group attack on Ugandan school leaves at least 37 dead)

An emergency doctor at the Bashaer hospital in the south of the Sudanese capital, who requested anonymity, said that “17 corpses arrived at the hospital while there are dozens of wounded, some in serious condition” as a result of this attack.

(Also read: Terrible wedding tragedy: more than 100 guests died after shipwreck)

“We need blood and we lack medical personnel”asked the health worker to attend to the emergency that the hospital is facing as a result of the air attack that the FAR attributes to the Army, which has not yet ruled on the matter.

(Also: South Africa ready to host peace talks between Russia and Ukraine)

In a statement, the paramilitaries said they shot down a MEG-type fighter plane of the regular army, which “in the morning attacked several residential neighborhoods in the south of Khartoum: Mayo, Al Yarmouk and Mandela, causing the death and wounding of dozens of civilians”.

The capital of Sudan and the nearby town of Um Durman are scenarios of violent confrontations since the conflict between the two parties broke out on April 15 and this morning the sounds of anti-terrestrial weapons were heard again as fighter planes flew over both cities.

After the air attack, numerous columns of smoke ascended over fuel stores in this area, the area most affected by the clash between the opposing sides.

The conflict in Sudan caused half a million refugees in just two months.

(You can read: How are foreign relations between Colombia and Africa?)

The conflict in Sudan has caused the internal and external displacement of more than 2.2 million people, according to United Nations agencies, a figure that is added to the 3.7 million internally displaced persons that the country already had, mainly in Darfur.

The World Health Organization (WHO) indicated on Tuesday that at least 866 people have been killed and another 6,083 have been injured since the start of fighting in Sudan, noting that its data is up to date as of June 6 and was provided by the Sudanese Ministry of Health.

EFE