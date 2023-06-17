Second Sprint solo after Le Mans

Jorge Martin he dominated the Sachsenring Sprint, repeating what he had already achieved one month at Le Mans in France. Then on Sunday he finished in second place behind an elusive Marco Bezzecchi, tomorrow instead the great duel with Francesco Bagnaia is expected, according to today, also an important one from the point of view of the world championship standings given that the reigning world champion has a 21-point advantage against the brand partner.

The words of Jorge Martin

“Now I no longer have to think about the hypothesis of the official Ducati team, last year I always thought about it, now I just have to concentrate on riding – Jorge Martin declared to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP – last year I knew that I didn’t have the same pace as in 2021, but here at the Sachsenring this year on lap 3 I set the time I was struggling to do last year in the race. I’m fast on all tracks, I can pull away fast, I can overtake, something I wasn’t able to do a year ago, so in general everything has changed from a technical point of view. I too have improved with style, in understanding the bike, and experience has also contributed to this”.

The focus is now on tomorrow’s race: “I’ll be able to do better in terms of pace than in Mugello. However, I’ll have to be careful in the first laps, because this is a track where you have to save a lot on tires and physical energy and starting from sixth, it will be seen whether I can repeat what I did today. I hope so, otherwise I’ll have to be patient, e the first laps will be important, because Pecco’s pace is very fast and I’ll have to stay close to him. I was riding wide enough to save the tyres: I felt better with the medium, also because I hadn’t tried the soft, yesterday I worked with the medium, so I didn’t feel great, and that’s why I didn’t lean so much”concluded the Spaniard about the choice of rear tire (he used a hard one on the front).