In Brussels, at least 15 protesters against sanitary restrictions related to the coronavirus epidemic were injured during the riots, including three policemen. This was announced on Sunday, January 23, by the police department of the central zone of the city of Brussels.

“At least 12 protesters and three policemen were injured,” the statement said.

It is noted that up to 50 thousand people took part in the action.

Earlier that day, it was reported that in the Belgian capital, during a rally agreed with the authorities against the introduction of mandatory QR codes, clashes broke out between protesters and policemen. Law enforcement officers used tear gas and water cannons against the protesters.

The demonstrators called for the resignation of the Belgian government for violating the constitution of the kingdom, they announced the need to hold snap elections in the country.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell condemned the actions of the protesters, who, in particular, broke the glass in his office building.