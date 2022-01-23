The Tower of Oannes is out now and studio Nigoro has promised that it will be really challenging.

Anyone who has succumbed to the charms of La-Mulana 2 knows that it is an unforgiving game, unforgiving of mistakes, besieging you with monsters and endless deadly traps. A great metroidvania adventure which extraordinarily enhances the exploration. The Nigoro studio, responsible for the game, has surprised today with the announcement of a new DLC.

It promises to be as challenging as the Temple of HellThe Tower of Oannes is the name of this new adventure, a map that Nigoro is equal in difficulty to the Temple of Hell of the original delivery. “Fasten your seatbelt, because it’s going to be hard, no claims or complaints of any kind will be accepted!” Warn its creators. The Oannes Tower It is now available to buy in Steam, G.O.G. Y Humble Store for a price of 3.99 euros.

Ahamkara, the new game from the Nigoro studio

“Tribes that were supposed to be extinct have been discovered living in the ruins of Eg-Lana.” The new content, for the moment, is only available on PC. This has not been the only surprise from Nigoro, the studio has announced Ahamkara, its new game. However, they have not given much information, beyond the provisional title and an illustration, shared by Gematsu.

Nigoro is currently working on two unannounced projects“At Nigoro we have been creating games for 10 years and finally realized that we are not very good at developing a game in a short period of time,” the team explained. “For our next project, Ahamkara (working title), I have decided to stay silent until we have something to announce. As such, I say goodbye to you until we meet again in a video in a few years“. We can’t say that the deadlines are encouraging, but without a doubt, that a studio as talented as Nigoro presents a new game, it is still great news. In addition to Ahamkara, Nigoro is working on two more projects, still unannounced.

