At least 10 people have died this Wednesday in New Orleans. According to CBS, the incident occurred on Bourbon Street, the city’s French Quarter, a popular tourist district.

According to information from the aforementioned media, a vehicle hit the crowd at high speed and then the driver got out and started shooting with a gun.

The city’s emergency preparedness department also speaks of 30 injured people who are being taken to the hospital.

Several videos on social networks show a large deployment of police and health teams in the area. In addition, they show a chaotic situation where shots are heard and people can be seen fleeing the area.

Nola Ready, the emergency department of the city of New Orleans, has warned of this incident through its networks.

NOLAREADY: There has been a mass casualty incident on Canal and Bourbon Street. Get yourself away from the area. Visit for details. — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) January 1, 2025

As reported by CBS, a spokesperson for the Police Department explained that “police reports indicate that a car may have hit a group of people. “Injuries are unknown, but fatalities have been reported.”

