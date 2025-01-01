



The January market is already here and Betis has the obligation to find solutions to strengthen its squad. The center of the field is one of the most needed areas of the team, since the Carvalho’s serious injury and the hole it has left Guido Rodriguez They have diminished the Betic core. It is true that the Heliopolitan club also has shortcomings in attack, but there are market opportunities that cannot be ignored. This is the case of the AS Roma player Enzo Le Fee. The midfielder does not count for Claudio Ranieri and the Italian club would be looking for a destination to loan him until next June.

Here Betis would come into play, which has touched the player, who is seduced by the idea of ​​playing in the Spanish league. Nevertheless, It is not the only option that Manu Fajardo is considering for the engine room, despite the good feedback from the French player. At the moment there is still distance between the positions and there has been no formal offer from Betis. Le Fee was already on the Betic radar a few seasons ago but his good performance at the Stade Rennais made him a high price for the green and white claims and he ended up going to Roma for 23 million euros.

Le Fee has only played ten games this season for Roma after offering an exceptional performance at the Stade Rennais in previous years. The midfielder wants to solve his ostracism with a departure in this winter market. For its part, Betis has a big problem in creation and the Frenchman is a very interesting profile to incorporate, since he has vision with the ball, is creative and knows how to generate spaces. In addition, Le Fee is a versatile player in the center of the field, he can also play as a pivot or as an interior player.