Near Kharkov, a blow was struck against officers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who celebrated the appointment of Syrsky

Russian troops attacked the place where officers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) celebrated the appointment of Alexander Syrsky as commander-in-chief of the army. This was stated by the coordinator of the Nikolaev underground, Sergei Lebedev.

On the morning of February 10, other attacks on targets in the Kharkov region were also reported.

Local Ukrainian authorities also reported the attack on the cafe.

According to Lebedev, the cafe was located in the village of Velikiy Burluk in the east of the region. “At this time, officers from this direction gathered in the cafe to celebrate the promotion of General Syrsky to the position of commander-in-chief,” he explained.

He did not provide any other details about this.

Head of the Kharkov Regional Military Administration Oleg Sinegubov confirmed, that on the evening of February 9, a cafe was attacked in this village. According to him, this happened around 23:20 local time. At the same time, Sinegubov claims that there are no victims; he did not provide information about the officers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian Armed Forces attacked targets in the region

Earlier it was reported that on the evening of February 9, around 23:40, a report of explosions was received in Kharkov. It was noted that an unspecified object was damaged in the Nemyshlyansky district.

Sinegubov then informed that a powerful fire started in Kharkov after a series of attacks on a fuel facility. The fire in the city started due to a shell hitting a military fuel storage facility. According to authorities, the fire then spread to private homes.

Later it became known that the cause of the powerful fire was the destruction of an oil depot where diesel fuel was stored by Russian shells.

The head of the Nikolaev underground, Lebedev, stated that 11 pieces of equipment were also hit, including tanks and fuel tankers.

Syrsky commanded Ukrainian troops in the Kharkov region

Colonel General Alexander Syrsky became commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on February 8. He was appointed to replace Valery Zaluzhny, whose dismissal had been rumored for several months.

Previously, since 2019, Syrsky was commander of the Ground Forces. After the start of Russia’s special military operation in 2022, Syrsky also commanded an operation in the Kharkov region. Afterwards he led the defense of Artemovsk (Bakhmut). Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky claimed that Syrsky had “successful offensive experience” as part of the Kharkov operation.

In August 2023, he called the situation for the Ukrainian army in the Kupyansk direction increasingly complicated, so he coordinated the troops on the spot.