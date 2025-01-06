The trial for the request of the former Sevilla president is scheduled for this Tuesday, January 7



01/06/2025



Updated at 1:07 p.m.





The attention on Sevilla FC It is distributed at the beginning of the year between the situation of the team, the news of the winter transfer market and also the news at the institutional level. In fact, for the next Friday January 10 The General Meeting of Shareholders of the Nervión entity is scheduled to be held.

And when a Sevilla FC meeting approaches on the calendar, the former president of the entity is once again in the news. José María del Nido Benaventewho has requested a hearing to request the precautionary measures that would allow him to vote at the next shareholders meeting. The trial is scheduled for this Tuesday, January 7 in the Commercial Court No. 1 of Sevila.

At the beginning of last October, José María del Nido Benavente requested precautionary measures that would allow him to vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting on October 9 in favor of the dismissal of the current board of the Nervión entity.

However, on October 4 it was learned that commercial judge number 3 of Seville had rejected the precautionary measures requested by José María del Nido Benavente. It was the fifth time that the former Sevilla leader tried to get a judge to agree with him before the Sevilla assembly was held.