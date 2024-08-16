At Home All Good: Plot, Cast and Streaming of the Film on Rai 1

Tonight, Friday 16 August 2024, at 9:30 pm on Rai 1, A casa tutti bene will be broadcast, a 2018 film directed by Gabriele Muccino with Stefano Accorsi, Pierfrancesco Favino and Carolina Crescentini. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

Alba and Pietro are a retired couple who own a villa on an island. To celebrate their golden wedding, they organize a lunch to which they invite their children, grandchildren and other family members. After the celebrations, however, no one can leave the island because the ferry runs are suspended due to bad weather. The forced stay thus determines a cohabitation that gradually gives way to an explosion of repressed feelings, unresolved suffering, mutual envy, poorly concealed betrayals and exasperated jealousies. Between desperate requests for help (Riccardo asks his cousins ​​in vain to be able to return to work in the family restaurant to deal with a heavy debt situation), and the search for emotions now forgotten (between Paolo, separated and globetrotter, and Isabella in crisis with her husband) the situation borders on family drama when Carlo is on the verge of strangling his second wife Ginevra at the height of yet another argument.

All Good at Home: The Cast

We have seen the plot of A casa tutti bene, but what is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Stephen Accorsi: Paul

Carolina Crescentini: Geneva

Elena Cucci: Isabella

Tea Falco: Arianna

Pierfrancesco Favino: Charles

Claudia Gerini: Beatrice

Max Ghini: Sandro

Sabrina Impacciatore: Sara

Gianfelice Imparato: priest

Ivano Marescotti: Peter

Giulia Michelini: Luana

Sandra Milo: Mary

Giampaolo Morelli: Diego

Stefania Sandrelli: Dawn

Valeria Solarino: Electra

Gianmarco Tognazzi: Richard

Streaming and TV

Where to watch A casa tutti bene live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Friday 16 August 2024 – at 9:30 pm on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.