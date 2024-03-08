At Red Bull it doesn't seem like a day can go by without a twist occurring in the internal war between the 'Horner faction' and the one linked to the 'Austrian group' of the team. The latest news, explosive in its possible future consequences, concerns the historic consultant of the Milton Keynes team Helmut Marko and was revealed directly by the 80-year-old manager from Graz himself on Austrian TV ORF. In fact, Marko has publicly declared that he could be suspended from the Red Bull team and therefore not be present on the track for the third round of the 2024 Formula 1 season which will be held in two weeks in Melbourne, Australia.

“It's a difficult situation to explain, but in the end I decide what to do – declared Marko, before explaining – if there is a possibility (of suspension)? This theoretical possibility exists”, the Austrian manager confirmed. “It's a rather complex issue – added Marko, who did not want to detail whether it is a personal choice or imposed from above, with Horner and the Thai ownership in the forefront – we want peace in the team. This world championship will be quite difficult with 24 races and we need to focus on that.”

This possibility dramatically opens the door to a farewell at the end of the season for Max Verstappen. According to various sources, the Dutchman has a clause in his contract that would allow him to free himself from Red Bull in the event of his absence from Helmut Marko's team, to which the three-time world champion is very close. “Max is certainly the strongest asset – added Marko – there are no faster riders at the moment. Losing him would be a huge loss. Also for the mechanics and engineers, who are committed to working for Max.” Mercedes remains on the sidelines, but the hypothesis of Max away from Red Bull in 2025 no longer seems like fantasy.