Palio di Siena August 16, 2024, the banner that will be given to the winning contrada | PHOTO

What is the banner for the Palio di Siena on August 16, 2024 dedicated to the Madonna dell’Assunta? The prize that will be awarded to the winning contrada of the Palio was created by the artist Riccardo Guasco. A banner played on the chromatic contrasts of the earth, the yellows and ochres of the tuff, with the colors of the sky, the buildings, the flags that fly in Siena during the Palio in a large universe of cubist-inspired shapes and colors. From cubism and futurism comes the fragmentation of the typical shapes of the kaleidoscope, shapes that intersect with each other generating lines that guide the eye in a vertical descent, which ideally starts from the crowned head of the Madonna and goes down along diagonal lines to the Piazza del Campo. We move from a sacred dimension to a more earthly dimension of the Palio, touching the civic tower of the town hall, the horses, the buildings, until coming down to the earth of the Piazza with its characteristic semicircular shape and division into segments.

In addition to the horses, the main protagonists are the barberi, the characteristic spheres with the colors of the Contrade, with which the children of Siena play in the street. Barberi that in the upper part of the Cencio, above the head of the Madonna, crowned as if by a sun, recall the shape of the planets, in a playful and celestial intertwining at the same time. A game represented by the colors that seem to interact in the name of a strong and vivid tradition. And it is precisely the colors, the energy they release, the children’s play, the horses and the Sienese that inspired this work. Below is the photo of the banner up for grabs today, August 16:

Ten districts will compete for the coveted prize. Seven of these will compete by right: Selva, Lupa, Valdimontone, Onda, Nicchio, Leocorno and Civetta. The remaining three were drawn last July 7: they are Chiocciola, Oca and Istrice.

Streaming and TV

We have seen the banner for the Palio di Siena on August 16, 2024, but where can we watch the Carriera live on TV and live streaming? This year too, La7 will be showing the traditional race in the Tuscan city live. For some time now, La7 has taken the place of Rai in broadcasting the live broadcast of the Palio di Siena. At the last call for tenders to assign the TV rights for the event, La7’s offer was 540 thousand, approximately 67 thousand euros per Palio, almost double what Rai was offering. The last experience with a private TV was in 1995, when the rights were acquired by Mediaset for just one year. For the Palio of August 16, 2024, the live broadcast will start at 4:45 pm and will also be visible in streaming through the La7 website. Commentary will be entrusted to the historic voice of Italian football, Pierluigi Pardo. Commentary will be given by Giovanni Mazzini, historian of the Palio.