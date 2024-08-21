There is also a bit of Italy at Gamescom 2024, thanks to the collaboration between Agenzia ICE and the trade association IIDEA (Italian Interactive Digital Entertainment Association), for the opening of a pavilion that will host a delegation of 21 Italian companies.

As you may know, Gamescom is the most important video game fair in Europe, scheduled in the Business Area from 21 to 23 August 2024 at the Koelnmesse in Cologne, with a total of 230,000 square meters of exhibition space. In the 2024 edition there are over 1,400 exhibitors from 64 countries. Italy has been participating in the fair since 2015.

The Italian collective will be present in pavilion 4.1, stand C031g – D040g.