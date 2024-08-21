There is also a bit of Italy at Gamescom 2024, thanks to the collaboration between Agenzia ICE and the trade association IIDEA (Italian Interactive Digital Entertainment Association), for the opening of a pavilion that will host a delegation of 21 Italian companies.
As you may know, Gamescom is the most important video game fair in Europe, scheduled in the Business Area from 21 to 23 August 2024 at the Koelnmesse in Cologne, with a total of 230,000 square meters of exhibition space. In the 2024 edition there are over 1,400 exhibitors from 64 countries. Italy has been participating in the fair since 2015.
The Italian collective will be present in pavilion 4.1, stand C031g – D040g.
The Italian market
With a turnover of 2.3 billion euros recorded in 2023the Italian video game market continues to grow year after year (+5% compared to 2022 and +28% compared to 2019). In 2023, there was an increase in purchases of new video games (+6% compared to 2022), with particular growth for consoles and PCs, where downloads of new titles increased by 19% on an annual basis.
However, In-game purchases, which include DLC downloads, on-demand services, and console subscriptions, dropped 42% compared to the previous year. Despite this decline, software remains the predominant segment and represents 71% of the sector’s turnover, equivalent to 1.6 billion euros. (Source: report “Videogames in Italy in 2023” – IIDEA)
In short, if you find yourself in the Cologne area, go and visit the Italian pavilion.
