Last edition of the Triathlon of Seville

The triathlon presents its new edition in Seville. This competition, which has been carried out once a year Since 1997return to our city next May 25.

Registration

Registration will be made by credit card. He price of registration varies according to dynamics of other tests of the mystic nature. Also, The closer to date The inscription is held from the event, more will increase the price of the same in each test.

All tests have three registration dates what they are; Date 1from January 20 at 10:30 to January 23 at 23:59; Date 2from January 24 to April 6 at 23:59; Date 3from April 7 to May 19 at 23:59.

Federated Olympic: Date 1 to 29 euros, date 2 to 35 euros, and date 3 to 40 euros.

Federated sprint : Date 1 to 26 euros, date 2 to 30 euros, and date 3 to 35 euros.

Super sprint federated : Date 1 to 21 euros, date 2 to 25 euros, and date 3 to 30 euros.

Non -federated Olympic : Date 1 to 39 euros, date 2 to 45 euros and date 3 to 50 euros.

Sprint not federated : Date 1 to 36 euros, date 2 to 40 euros, and date 3 to 45 euros.

Super sprint not federated : Date 1 to 31 euros, date 2 to 35 euros, and date 3 to 40 euros.

Sprint equality : Date 1 to 59 euros, date 2 to 68 euros, and date 3 to 78 euros.

Super Sprint equality: Date 1 to 50 euros, date 2 to 60 euros and date 3 to 70 euros.

The event will begin at 07:30 in the morning with the deliveries of the dorsals of the different tests, in addition to the material records and the triathlete fair.









07:30 hours at 09:20 : Delivery of dorsals in Cear Cear Cear and canoeing tent Olympic distance (mandatory for waves 1 and 2 and optional for wave 3).

07:30 hours at 09:35 : Delivery of dorsals in Cear Cear tent and canoeing Olympic distance Ola 3.

07:30 hours at 11:00 a.m. : Delivery of dorsals in Cear Cear tent and canoeing Sprint distance and super sprint.

07:30 hours at 3:00 p.m. : Triathlete Fair in Cear Rowing and canoeing.

07:45 hours at 09:30 hours : Olympic distance material (mandatory for waves 1 and 2 and optional for wave 3).

07:45 hours at 09:50 hours : OLAMPIC DISTANCE MATERIAL REGISTRATION 3.

07:45 hours at 11:30 am : Registration of Sprint and Super Sprint distance.

08:30 hours at 2:30 p.m.: Wardrobe service in Cear Cear and canoeing tent.

The event will have 11 waves, three of them for Olympic Triathlon, four for Sprint Triathlon and another four for Super Sprint Triathlon. Each wave has a different schedule depending on the modality.

Olympic triathlon :

OLA 1 – 10:00: Federated male.

Ola 2 – 10:05: Not federated male.

Ola 3 – 10:20: All women (federated and not federated).

Sprint Triathlon :

Ola 4 – 12:10: All women (federated and not federated).

OLA 5 – 12:12: Equality.

Ola 6 – 12:20: Federated male.

Ola 7 – 12:30: Not federated male.

Super Sprint Triathlon :

Ola 8 – 13:20: Federated male.

OLA 9 – 13:25: Not federated.

OLA 10 – 13:27: Equality.

OLA 11- 13:30: Federated and not federated female.

Location and circuits

The roads and sketches of the routes on the website can be consulted triathlondevilla.com

Awards

The event will have different awards depending on the modality and the position in which the participant has remained. The awards range from monetary bonuses to gifts and trophies.

Olympic :

1 position – trophy and € 300.

2 position – trophy and € 150.

3 position – trophy and € 100.

4 position – € 60.

5 position – € 50.

Sprint :

1 position – federated, trophy and 80 euros, and not federated, trophy and gift.

2 position – federated, trophy and 50 euros, and not federated trophy and gift.

Super sprint :

1 position – federated, trophy and 50 euros, and not federated, trophy and gift.

2 position – federated, trophy and 30 euros, and not federated trophy and gift.

3 position – federated, trophy and 20 euros, and not federated trophy and gift.

Equality :

1 position – trophy and gift.

2 position – trophy.

3 position – trophy.

PTHC, PTS2, PTS3, PTS4, PTS5, PTSVI, PTS7, PTS8 :

1 Prize – Trophy.

2 Prize – Trophy.

3 Award – Trophy.

Awards conditions

– Only federated in triathlon can receive an economic prize.

– The awards are not cumulative.

– The winners must be inexcusably at the awards ceremony to receive their prize, if they will not lose the right to it.

– The awards will be carried out with the retention that the law marks with a general character (art. 101.5 and DA 31ª.3.a) LIRPF.