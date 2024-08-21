The Amazon offers today they offer us an interesting promotion for a Kindle Scribe (16GB). The ebook reader that can also be used as a digital notebook for drawing and handwriting with an ink screen is on sale, with the pen included. We are talking about a -24% compared to the lowest recent price, or a discount of €90. To not miss the opportunity of this promotion you just have to go to this pageor use the box you see below.
The lowest recent price indicated by Amazon is €369.99. The current price is not the best ever, but we are talking about €5 of differences, so if you are interested it is in any case an excellent opportunity.
Kindle Scribe Features
The Kindle Scrive eBook reader features a Paperwhite display with IPS technology 10.2 inch 300 ppi ink. With the included pen you can take notes, write and draw comfortably. It allows you to read documents and mark notes and corrections by hand.
The battery It promises to last months if used only for reading and weeks if used in writing mode, on a single charge. The screen is anti-glare so you can read in any light condition. The feeling of reading and writing is as if you were using paper.
