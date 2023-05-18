From fashion to music, the designer and stylist Josie (Manzanares, Ciudad Real, 43 years old) is one of the participants in the tenth edition of ‘Your face sounds to me’, the imitation contest that broadcasts tomorrow at 10:00 p.m. hours a new installment on Antena 3, where she will get into the skin of the Puerto Rican rapper Villano Antivillano. The Atresmedia channel contest is the audience leader on Friday nights, with a 17.1% audience share and more than 1.7 million viewers.

-How did you get the proposal to participate in the ‘Your face sounds familiar’ contest?

-They let me drop the idea a bit strange and I said: ‘but what is this?’ At first I answered no, because I don’t even sing in the shower, but later, in another program that I did, someone from Antena 3 assured me that they would love me to be on ‘Tu cara me suena’. I told them again that they were making a mistake and they insisted that they were, because I could tune. I went to a singing teacher and learned to sing. I admire everyone who has that gift, because I don’t have it.

-Have you been surprised by everything you have come to do on stage?

-Yes, but it also surprised the teachers I had, who told me that I could make very low tones, very high pitches, that I could play as a boy and as a girl. That has played in my favor because I have been able to defend some very complicated characters that the button has given me.

-Do you have any imitations left to fulfill in ‘Tu cara me suena’?

-The same as I tell you that I did not love my relationship with the button, I can say that what it has given me has been very broad. I have done imitations and performances of all kinds, I have nothing left to do. I think I have touched all the artist typefaces that there may be. And that not everyone has been able to do.

-How did you face the outfits that you have had to wear in the contest?

-That was horrible. She has touched me with everything, the most horrendous and the most grateful at the same time. There have been times when I said that my body rejected those outfits. There are imitations that do not go with you. And my face stopped ringing from exhaustion, because the recording is very complicated and sleeping after doing these performances is impossible. ‘Your face sounds to me’ is a very tough program on a physical level. You think you’re going to be divinely, but it can happen that you don’t adapt to the character. I have made television, and that is what I have been doing for fifteen years. Sometimes cooking, other times in ‘Zapeando’ and now in ‘Tu cara me suena’.

“I felt like a duck”



-Has it been harder than participating in ‘Masterchef celebrity’?

-It’s harder ‘Your face sounds familiar to me’ and look how kitchens are. They let me rest little there, because they loved what I did. In ‘Your face…’ you accumulate points, you look at the jury’s score but in the end you don’t see what you’ve given of yourself. You come home and you have missed something, or you have taken a wrong dance step or you could bump into the dancers… I had never danced with dancers and I felt like a duck.

-You usually value other characters, but how do you feel when they judge you?

-I think I’m going to take it well because if you dedicate yourself to this you have to bear the assessments, which are daily. In the end, what it takes to be a public and television figure is this. Enjoy the good, the bad and the regular. What I want is for people to have a good time. I have done this for people to enjoy and if they have to turn us green, they turn us on. It is the magic of this contest.

-I was joking about the high level of makeup and hairdressing in ‘Your face sounds familiar’, what I would give to open a hairdressing salon…

-They are very ‘top’ people. We have had the hairdresser who has won a Goya for the film ‘Module 77’. I miss him a lot. That’s why I proposed to them that they had to set up a ‘Your face sounds familiar’ beauty salon on Calle Serrano in Madrid, that you go inside, open the door and become someone else. It’s the fun of the show. It’s not a karaoke where you choose à la carte, the cool thing is that a machine gives you what you don’t expect and it’s what I would do in a beauty salon.