The editor Take Two Interactive could have recently hinted at the release window for the next installment in the biggest gaming franchise of all time: Grand Theft Auto 6. And she could be on her way as soon as next year.

In a press release issued along with its annual earnings report, Take-Two shared projections for the coming years, including a massive projection for fiscal years 2025 and 2026. For context, fiscal year 2025 will begin in April 2024:

Looking forward, fiscal year 2025 is a highly anticipated year for our company,” the statement said. “Over the past several years, we have been preparing our business to launch an incredibly strong pipeline of projects that we believe will lead our company to even greater levels of success. In fiscal 2025, we look forward to ushering in this new era by launching several game-changing titles that we believe will set new standards in our industry and enable us to achieve more than $8 billion in net bookings and more than $1 billion in cash flow. unrestricted tight operating. We look forward to maintaining this momentum by delivering even higher operating results in fiscal 2026 and beyond.

Yes ok Take-Two does not explicitly mention Grand Theft Auto Here, it’s hard to imagine another franchise doing this job for them. On the one hand, the net reserves of Take-Two in the last fiscal year they reached $5.3 billion dollars, an annual record figure. It is important to note that this record was achieved thanks to the contributions of Zynga, which he acquired last year. Prior to this, the regular annual net reserves of Take-Two they were around $3 billion and rising steadily; it took the acquisition of a major mobile developer to see them top $1 billion in the space of a single year.

So, to reach a goal of $8 billion dollars, Take-Two it would have to make significant acquisitions, release nearly twice the number of games it has historically released, or release at least one game of colossal proportions. It is important to note that Take-Two expects to do even better revenue performance next year, something that seems impossible without something like gta online built on the foundations of a new game of gta to boost your income skyrocketing. It’s hard to imagine any other franchise, or even multiple new games combined, reaching these numbers.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: It is exciting to know that a gta is close, but in the case of this saga, the truth is that I don’t pay much attention to its release date, I don’t care how long Rockstar takes to deliver the next version, I trust that it will arrive well and bring news .