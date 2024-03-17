Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/17/2024 – 17:33

Federal deputy Luiza Erundina (PSOL-SP) stated that the return of former mayor of São Paulo Marta Suplicy to the PT, after nine years outside the party, “was a mistake”. Marta Suplicy will be a candidate for vice-president of federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (PSOL-SP), on the ticket that will run for mayor of the capital of São Paulo in the October elections.

Erundina participated in a meeting at the São Paulo Teachers' Union, alongside Boulos on Saturday. Questioned by the press about Marta, with whom she has political disagreements, the deputy declared, without delving into the reasons, that she found “the PT's decision to bring her back to the party to make her a candidate for vice-president” a mistake.

“But that is already given. We have a ticket, we are campaigning for this ticket, and also campaigning for candidates for councilors, said Erundina. “The Municipal Power is two Powers. It is the Legislative and the Executive and both are equally necessary. It needs to happen, otherwise you won't govern. If you don’t have a majority and don’t have popular support, you don’t have governability.”

Marta left the PT in 2015, with attacks on the party, and voted in favor of the impeachment of former President of the Republic Dilma Rousseff. The return, formalized in February, was articulated by the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, so that the former mayor would be Boulos' deputy.

The deputy's main opponent in the municipal race, at this moment, is the current mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB-SP), supported by former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Lula said he insisted on Marta's return to the PT, despite party leaders initially resisting the movement, because he considered that the former mayor would be important on the ticket.

When she left the PT in 2015, Marta said she was embarrassed by the party's “protagonism” in “one of the biggest corruption scandals the Brazilian nation has ever experienced”. The following year, Marta and Erundina ran for Mayor of São Paulo, placing fourth and fifth, respectively. In that campaign, Erundina called Marta a “traitor”.

The federal deputy was a candidate for vice-mayor of Boulos, in the 2020 elections. The ticket advanced to the second round, but lost to Bruno Covas (PSDB-SP), who had Ricardo Nunes as vice-president. Nunes ended up becoming mayor of São Paulo, after Covas' death.

Erundina governed the city of São Paulo between 1989 and 1993. Marta Suplicy was mayor of SP between 2001 and 2005, deputy, senator, Minister of Tourism in the Lula Government (2007 – 2008) and Minister of Culture under former president Dilma Rousseff.

Before returning to the PT, she was part of the Secretariat of International Relations under the Ricardo Nunes administration.