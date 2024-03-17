Immediately after the cabinet fall in July last year, outgoing Housing Minister Hugo de Jonge (CDA) already predicted it in his department: in his area the House of Representatives would nothing declare it controversial. Not with this housing shortage, the high rents, the spatial puzzle of the Netherlands.

Some officials weren't so sure. Would parliament want to go ahead with sensitive laws? De Jonge: “I said: my assessment is that those laws will simply be dealt with – and hopefully also adopted.”

For the time being, De Jonge has been right. Nothing controversial has yet been declared on the residential front. A week and a half ago, his most important bill was sent to the House of Representatives: from July 1, the cabinet wants to be able to determine again how much, where and for whom construction will take place in the Netherlands.

And that was not the only thing the outgoing cabinet did that Thursday. That same afternoon, Education Minister Robbert Dijkgraaf (D66) was in the House of Representatives to defend a far-reaching bill: students in higher education should be able to convert their practical knowledge into credits. Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren (D66) and her colleague Hanke Bruins Slot (Foreign Affairs, CDA) now met via video link with colleagues in the EU and NATO. Theme: concrete measures to expand military support to Ukraine.

Curb and simplify

How outgoing is Rutte IV? A cabinet that has offered its resignation to the king should mainly look after the shop. This has been common practice in the Netherlands for more than a century.

But this outgoing cabinet continues to govern, almost four months after the elections and eight months after Prime Minister Mark Rutte offered the resignation of his fourth cabinet.

Of course, agricultural and nitrogen policies were already at a standstill before the cabinet fell. Other major issues also await a new cabinet, such as curbing healthcare costs and simplifying taxes and benefits.

outgoing Minister of the Interior Hugo de Jonge

And four ministers left. But the stayers and successors in Rutte IV continue. For example, last Monday, Agriculture Minister Piet Adema (Christian Union) argued with the House of Representatives about a change in the law on 'animal dignity' in agriculture. On Tuesday, the Senate adopted a temporary law by De Jonge (since September also Minister of the Interior) to give intelligence services more space. And Minister Karien van Gennip (Social Affairs, CDA) sent a bill to the Council of State on Friday that should reduce the excesses of insecure flexible work.

Van Gennip's agenda is just as full as before the cabinet fall, she says. “According to my daughters, my life has not become calmer.” De Jonge: “We will continue until the House says: whoa. Until then I say: go.”

Don't shut down the store

The House of Representatives hardly says anything whoa. During the previous two outgoing periods, in 2017 and 2021, three to four hundred documents were declared controversial. Now only 61, including nine on road pricing alone.

What may play a role: cabinets are outgoing for much longer than in the past. In the 1980s and 1990s, cabinets were out of office for less than three months on average. In the Rutte era, since 2010, this has increased to more than eight and a half months.

Rutte III holds the record. It took almost a year before Rutte IV was on the king's platform and that cabinet has now been outgoing for almost a third of its term. “The political fragmentation makes it difficult to form a majority cabinet,” says Aalt Willem Heringa, chairman of the Montesquieu Institute, a knowledge center on parliamentary democracy.

The longer periods of resignation last, the more politicians realize that the country needs to be governed in the meantime, says Joop van den Berg, emeritus professor of parliamentary history. “You can't shut down the store indefinitely.”

De Jonge: “Municipalities are not outgoing, nor are provinces. And above all, people's problems are not isolated. They are big and will get bigger if you don't do anything about it.”

MPs also have little interest in standing still, says former MP and former minister Arie Slob (Christian Union): “Imagine that you have just been elected and can only really start working after a year. That is of course not workable.” The Members of Parliament who took office in March 2021 had to wait ten months until there was a full cabinet that could present their policy: Rutte IV. And after a year and a half it happened again.

At the same time, everything in the House of Representatives is political, including declaring it controversial. For example, D66 did not want to declare any subject controversial this time. “Because we think that this country does not benefit from standing still,” D66 MP Romke de Jong said in September, when the 'old' House of Representatives had to draw up the first list of controversial topics.

D66 had a clear interest in this. At the time, two months before the elections, the party was already losing significantly in the polls. But as a governing party it could continue to leave its mark on new policy during the outgoing period.

In the aftermath of the VVD-PvdA Rutte II cabinet, D66 took an opposite position. The party was in opposition, but expected to be in the next cabinet. D66 then wanted to declare everything controversial, including the entire asylum policy.

New power relations

The government is pleased that it has been given so much space by the House of Representatives. When Rutte IV fell after a year and a half, many ministers had just completed their most important bills. Now they get the chance to defend it in parliament.

But as soon as you become a resigner, it also becomes more difficult. An outgoing minister must be humble and listen extra carefully to the House of Representatives. Also because the cabinet cannot simply be dismissed: after all, it has already requested his resignation.

former Member of Parliament (D66) Romke de Jong

Furthermore, the outgoing cabinet has to deal with new power relations. Rutte IV applies modesty after the results of the elections. The four government parties have lost their majority and are left with less than a third of the House of Representatives seats.

The outgoing cabinet can also count less on the support of the coalition factions. Ever since the cabinet fell, VVD, D66, CDA and ChristenUnie no longer feel bound by the coalition agreement. For example, the VVD voted in the House of Representatives against the dispersal law of its own State Secretary Eric van der Burg (Asylum), more than a month before the elections.

The House of Representatives also showed in the debates after Budget Day: we are the boss. MPs spent billions on the budget that the outgoing cabinet had drawn up. The VVD, together with PVV and SP, managed to prevent an increase in petrol and diesel excise duties. D66 and the Christian Union, together with GroenLinks and PvdA, arranged an increase in, among other things, the minimum wage, the state pension and the childcare allowance.

Strange situations

The fact that the outgoing cabinet has less power can also be seen as a testing ground for the new political relationships. It has been said for years that the House of Representatives should adopt a stronger and more independent position vis-à-vis the cabinet. And that is exactly what the now forming parties PVV, VVD, NSC and BBB want.

However, this caretaker period can become difficult, says Heringa of the Montesquieu Institute. Especially for the VVD: the only party that still has to defend Rutte IV's policy and sits at the table when forming a new cabinet.

It can lead to strange situations, especially because ministers are also allowed to be Members of Parliament during outgoing periods. Take Minister Christianne van der Wal (Nature and Nitrogen, VVD), who, as a Member of Parliament, voted against her own policy last week.

She supported the call by BBB and NSC, in a parliamentary motion, that the Netherlands should vote against the European Nature Restoration Act. As minister, Van der Wal had advised against this motion: the cabinet wanted to vote in favor in Brussels. But in the House of Representatives, her VVD did not agree with this. In a roll-call vote, MP Van der Wal voted faithfully with her group: against the Nature Restoration Act.

Such a dual role is difficult to explain, says Heringa. “What do you still do as a party in the cabinet? That's an idiotic kind of schizophrenia.”