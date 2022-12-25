La Piedad, Michoacán.- They are two dead relatives the result of a bloody Christmas in the state of Michoacan.

It was in the town of El Pandillo in the municipality of piety where the family was together for Christmas.

However, started an argument among several members of the family that began to rise in tone until Martín A. pulled out a weapon.

The 59 year old subject he pulled out his gun and shot him repeatedly to his nephew Jaime S., 48, who died instantly.

Martin went to hide inside his home, close to the events where the attack occurred.

The relatives sought support from security elements and municipal police officers and paramedics attended to confirm Jaime’s death.

According to preliminary information from the media outlet Primera Plana, the family recognized Martín as the aggressor, however, the Attorney General of the State of Michoacán didn’t come in to stop him arguing that they did not have a search warrant.

We recommend you read

They withdrew from the site while Jaime’s body was taken to Forensic Medical Services when the second homicide occurred.

A relative made “justice by own hand“, well entered Martin’s home and the shot to death because he had killed his nephew.