Deputy Prime Minister Novak says Russia plans to supply gas to Afghanistan and Pakistan

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak in an interview TASS said that Russia plans to supply natural gas to Afghanistan and Pakistan in the long term.

“If we talk about a deeper perspective, then this is the export of gas to Afghanistan, Pakistan: either using the infrastructure projects of Central Asia, or in a swap from the territory of Iran. That is, we will receive their gas in the south of the country, and in exchange we will supply gas to the north for Iranian consumers,” he said.

Novak said earlier that the European market remains open for LNG from Russia at present. He said that in 11 months of 2022, supplies increased to 19.4 billion cubic meters, despite the sanctions that the EU is expanding against Moscow.